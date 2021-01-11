Are you ready to discover greatness?

This blog is authored by Lou Blatt, SVP & CMO, OpenText, and James McGourlay, EVP, Customer Operations, OpenText

This year at OpenText™ World, we announced our new OpenText Voyager program, a reimagining of how OpenText supports, trains, engages with, and communicates to our customers, partners, and employees.

What is an OpenText Voyager?

An innovator, and lifelong learner.

A leader who creates a path for others

A seeker with endless curiosity

An Information Management advocate, evangelist, and ambassador.

The OpenText Voyager program offers partners, customers, developers and business leaders a way to connect with each other and further the potential of Information Management.

With 75,000 enterprise customers, more than 11 million subscribers, and 250 million protected endpoints – the OpenText Voyager community represents the largest ecosystem of expertise dedicated to Information Management. The OpenText Voyager program will amplify and promote the expertise that exists within the community.

What does it mean to be a Voyager?

Voyagers are developers, business leaders, and technical operations professionals interested in progressing the discipline of Information Management. Whether they are a content management professional, supply chain management expert, security professional, or digital experience leader, Voyagers are defining new ways to work, to trade, to protect, to investigate, and to engage. At OpenText, everyone striving to solve information-driven business challenges is a Voyager, driving forward the management, protection, and use of information.

To support them on their journey, we have created new opportunities for Voyagers to develop their skills, expand their network, share their knowledge, and become industry advocates.

Realize your full potential

The OpenText Voyager Academy provides our voyager community of customers and partners with comprehensive education, learning, and certification programs to develop Information Management expertise. Our courses develop both the technical know-how and the creative vision it takes to meet the most demanding technical and business challenges. And industry-recognized certifications ensure that Voyagers benefit from the time and effort they’ve put in, and the expertise they have gained.

Be part of something bigger

No one likes to travel alone, and through the Voyager program, we are delivering a digital collaboration environment that will empower Voyagers to share their skills, knowledge, and expertise with their community of like-minded travelers. There aren’t many challenges that haven’t already been tackled – and bettered – by someone in our broader community. So don’t go solo, connect with other Voyagers to share resources, and support each other on your journey.

Share your discoveries

We have also created the OpenText Voyager Champions program— a new kind of advocacy program where you can showcase your success and grow your skills, develop your network, and progress your career. Voyager Champions come together to tell their stories and recognize what they have achieved within their organization and for their customers.

Give back to the community

As part of our Voyager program, OpenText has established the Voyager Fund – a commitment to support the communities where we live and work. Our first initiative was a $1m donation to foodbanks around the world this holiday season. Across 4 continents, 21 countries, and 58 cities we helped to put over 4 million meals on the table of those in need this past holiday season.

We’ve got your back

OpenText is with you every step of the way! As you progress on your travels through the Information Management landscape, you’ll be supported by our own OpenText Voyagers. Our employees are a key part of the Voyager community, making sure that the Information Management community succeeds and that our end-users have access to the training, support, and connections they need to be successful.

Together, these programs represent the beginning of a journey that we’re excited to undertake together. Information Management is at the core of every discovery and has never been more important. By working with and contributing to a global community of peers and colleagues you can gain the expertise and insight needed to turn every challenge into a new opportunity.

Go forth and discover. Be a Voyager, and live the journey here.