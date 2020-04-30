Microsoft Teams lifecycle management in 2020

The recent – almost instantaneous – shift to remote work has resulted in a huge increase in the usage of Microsoft® Teams for Office 365™ customers. Microsoft estimates more than 44 million daily Teams users, with 19 million joining in just one week. This increase in the use of Teams has caused organizations to consider the risks posed in new methods of sharing and collaborating on sensitive information, and managing it against long-term records policies. As more of our day-to-day interactions occur in these collaborative tools, Microsoft Teams lifecycle management is becoming a significant challenge.

For many users, Teams is a new way to work and collaborate. Like any new platform, it’s important that people understand how to share and store information safely, and in compliance with corporate governance rules. Unfortunately, the control of content within Teams is often not systematically managed, and without the oversight of an organization’s IT team, the content saved by users could easily violate compliance, security and governance policies.

Teams sprawl = compliance challenges

Microsoft Teams and all the channels within a Team can contain a lot of content, including chats, files, video streams, internal and external links to websites, portals and an abundance of links to third-party applications.

Teams often form to collaborate on a specific task and then disband when the task is done. This is why centralizing content management is vital as Team content should be archived or disposed according to your governance policies.

Controlling the information flow = Good governance

OpenText™ enables companies to control the information that flows through Teams. It helps ensure only the right people have access to your sensitive information, saves IT administrative time and reduces the complexity of creating and managing Teams. When your Teams project is completed, OpenText helps manage the lifecycle of your content by retiring the content permanently or for a selected time period and can help dispose of the noncrucial content.

