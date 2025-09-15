Make crypto modernization a DevSecOps advantage—not a delivery drag

Quantum computing may seem distant, but security teams face a ticking clock now. RSA, ECC, and other standard algorithms are nearing obsolescence. Modernizing to post‑quantum cryptography (PQC) isn’t optional—it’s a long-term, multi-year necessity.
For application security leaders, the bigger question is: How can you fortify your cryptographic posture without compromising delivery speed?
The AppSec bottleneck: crypto risk hidden in the blind spots
Most AppSec programs today aren’t set up for crypto readiness:
- Cryptography is scattered—embedded in legacy code, APIs, third-party libraries, and containers.
- Static analysis tools often miss deep or dynamic crypto issues.
- Build automation rarely includes crypto validation—issues pop up only late in the cycle.
These gaps lead to:
- Silent drift—deprecated crypto slips into production unnoticed.
- Compliance exposure—orderly PQC migration becomes hard to demonstrate.
OpenText™ Application Security closes this gap by embedding cryptographic automation across your SDLC.
Crypto agility: Core capabilities that deliver results
To achieve PQC readiness, two capabilities are essential:
- Hygiene enforcement — Identify and eliminate crypto issues before code merges.
- Inventory mapping — Understand where cryptography resides across all components.
SAST for crypto hygiene
OpenText SAST uses dedicated crypto rulepacks to detect:
- Insecure or deprecated algorithms (e.g., MD5, SHA‑1)
- Weak TLS configurations and expired ciphers
- Hardcoded secrets and mismanaged keys
- Missing or non‑compliant key rotation patterns
All issues are flagged pre‑merge, not after deployment.
SBOM + SCA for crypto inventory
OpenText SCA generates SBOMs that:
- Map crypto usage across open-source, APIs, and containers
- Identify dependencies needing PQC migration
- Track exposure at the version level for outdated crypto
This inventory defines your phased PQC migration roadmap per evolving standards (e.g., NIST).
Real-world use cases: enforcing crypto readiness at scale
1. TLS Hardening in CI/CD
- What happens: Builds fail on detecting deprecated cipher suites
- Why it matters: Developers receive fix suggestions in IDEs or PRs—no back-and-forth tickets
2. Key Management Hygiene
- What happens: Hardcoded keys/secrets are flagged early
- Why it matters: Encourages KMS adoption and enforces rotation policy compliance
3. Migration Tracking via SSC
- What happens: OpenText Software Security Center (SSC) tracks crypto remediation SLAs
- Why it matters: Enables measurable, auditable posture improvement across teams
The workflow: Operationalizing crypto readiness
- Enable Crypto Rulepacks in SAST
Identify weak crypto, exposed secrets, and TLS misconfigurations across major languages.
- Establish Baseline in SSC
Assign findings, define SLAs, and build phased migration timelines—centralized in SSC.
- Generate SBOMs & Run SCA Scans
Map all crypto dependencies in open source and third-party components. Ensure validation with each release.
- Integrate Crypto Checks into Pipelines
Embed into Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, or Kubernetes-native builds to ensure ongoing enforcement.
Why it works
PQC preparation doesn’t require overhauling your AppSec program. It means elevating cryptography to a first-class policy within existing workflows. With OpenText Application Security, you can:
- Enforce crypto hygiene during scans and builds
- Track ownership and remediation via SSC
- Cover the entire attack surface—from source code, open source, to container layers
- Stay aligned with NIST PQC guidance as standards evolve
All while maintaining high delivery velocity and audit-readiness.
Stay ahead of the quantum curve
Post-quantum cryptography isn’t just a technical upgrade—it’s a DevSecOps evolution. Your AppSec maturity in the next decade depends on it.
Start now with OpenText Core Application Security—empower modernization through automation, visibility, and accountability.