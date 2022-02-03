How to center customer communications in your first-party data strategy

The future of marketing depends on creating experiences that revolve around your customers. By 2025, Gartner predicts that 40% of physical experience-based businesses will improve financial results and outperform competitors by extending into virtual paid experiences.

Customer communications – like personalized emails, statements, messaging, and notifications – are key to the overall experience and the cornerstone of your first-party data strategy. A common challenge for marketers is breaking down barriers across your business.

Customers are counting on connected journeys. Salesforce found that 76% of customers expect consistent interactions across departments, yet 54% say it generally feels like sales, service and marketing teams don’t share information. About 74% of customers have used multiple channels to start and complete a transaction.

There’s a huge opportunity for marketers to provide consistent messaging across the lifecycle of a customer relationship. Customer communication management (CCM) software can help. OpenTextTM ExstreamTM is designed to transform regular customer communications into highly-personalized, engaging customer experiences across all digital and print channels.

Enabling effective partner engagement and improving time to market

nib, a provider of health and medical insurance to over one million Australian and New Zealand residents, selected Exstream to solve a persistent challenge. They needed to provide timely, relevant and personalized communications in line with their customers’ preferences via multiple delivery and device channels. Exstream allowed nib to significantly improve the speed to market around creating and updating correspondence for distribution partnerships with affiliated brands.

Using first-party data to consistently deliver personalized experiences

Your customers are expecting personalization. According to Salesforce, 52% of customers expect offers to always be personalized and 66% expect companies to understand their unique needs, yet 66% feel they’re treated like numbers.

While marketers are making increased efforts to provide cohesive and personalized experiences, many are missing the mark. A 2019 Infogroup survey found that 93% of U.S. internet users reported they weren’t getting any relevant marketing communications and almost 90% were annoyed by irrelevant messaging. Most interesting, 44% of respondents said they would switch to other brands that did a better job personalizing the content they saw.

Marketing leaders would do well to double-down on their personalization efforts.

With a pre-built integration to Exstream, OpenTextTM Notifications supports all communication channels including email, SMS, voice, and fax in a single solution to help personalize and deliver messages to individuals via their preferred channel.

Brands need to earn their customers’ trust in a world without third-party cookies. Consistent, effective communications combined with an integrated marketing and communications approach will be crucial to success.

Unlock your customer data to drive better experiences

Want to learn more about unlocking your customer data? Register now for our webinar to learn more about increasing conversions with data-driven decisions.

Already an OpenText customer?

If you have the latest version of TeamSite or Exstream, talk to us about activating Experience CDP.