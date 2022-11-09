Gain the information advantage with a complete 360-degree customer view

The market continues to be volatile and change is occurring with great velocity. Shortages and price increases have made customers less loyal, and the landscape is more competitive as customers look for alternatives. Organizations try to keep up, but masses of dispersed business information make it difficult to satisfy constantly changing customer needs as the way we do business continues to evolve.

Wasted time, duplicated work, and inefficient processes due to poor information flows can chip away at an organization’s reputation and bottom line. Small inefficiencies add up—and they can hurt worker productivity and your competitive edge in the market.

79% of sales reps say they have had to quickly adapt to new ways of selling to stay agile in an uncertain world with unpredictable buying behaviours. Salesforce Research, State of Sales 4th Edition

But agility is a challenge for many. Siloed departments, with siloed information, translate into stagnant and disconnected customer experiences. ​Sales and customer service teams of all types, from call service agents to caseworkers, are only as good as the information they can access.

How can your organization adapt? Customer information management is critical for organizations to stay competitive and gain momentum

What should organizations consider for better customer information management?

Capture and collect relevant information – Not effectively collecting all information in an automated and integrated way to classify and route it to the right place is a root cause of content chaos across the business.

– Not effectively collecting all information in an automated and integrated way to classify and route it to the right place is a root cause of content chaos across the business. Connect relevant information – Storing unstructured information separate from the customer’s transactional data in the CRM and other systems leads to inefficiencies and lost productivity and causes risks if mishandled.

– Storing unstructured information separate from the customer’s transactional data in the CRM and other systems leads to inefficiencies and lost productivity and causes risks if mishandled. Understand and address digital expectations – Both employees and customers expect content and experiences to be connected and available at the right place and at the right time to speed access and avoid frustration.

– Both employees and customers expect content and experiences to be connected and available at the right place and at the right time to speed access and avoid frustration. Make customer needs the top priority – Ensure content is available to the entire organization to enable frictionless business processes for more responsive and better customer experiences

– Ensure content is available to the entire organization to enable frictionless business processes for more responsive and better customer experiences Deliver relevant communications – You need to strongly represent your message, quickly and on-brand. Connecting with customers with the right message, before someone else does, can make all the difference.

How can better customer information management impact sales and service processes?

An effective content management platform integrates with the tools that sales teams use every day for instant access to relevant customer content. It allows them to collaborate to move customers through the lead-to-order process quickly and efficiently with reduced friction.

Effective content management provides a complete 360-degree account view and ensures operational efficiency by allowing appropriate access to all departments (sales and beyond) from anywhere, while delivering on governance with auditing, versioning, and comprehensive access control to mitigate business risk.

How can your organization gain the information advantage?

Bring people, processes and content closer together with centralized customer information for modern Sales and Service teams. A true 360-degree customer view must include not just real-time data from a CRM, but also related, connected content.

With this complete and enhanced customer view, sellers can make smarter and faster decisions. Sales and Customer Service teams will no longer waste valuable time hunting across systems for the right version of a customer document. A consolidated and complete view of the customer across the enterprise builds better sales processes and drives deeper insights that help surface more opportunities, generate greater customer loyalty, and build better relationships.

Take these steps to gain the information advantage

Step 1: Capture Information

Digitize the inbound processing of business content so sales and service agents have early visibility and can prioritize urgent, value-add tasks. Automating repetitive tasks streamlines processing, ensuring improved customer satisfaction and a better employee experience.

Step 2: Manage Information

Produce a complete view of the customer across the enterprise, including structured and unstructured information, to improve sales and service processes. Achieving deeper insights into related content speeds up decision-making and generates more opportunities while promoting greater customer loyalty and stronger relationships.

Step 3: Deliver Information

Reduce sales and service cycle times by generating pixel-perfect, personalized customer communications that nurture closer relationships, delight customers, and engage them at every step of the decision journey.