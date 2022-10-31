Extend your Document Management solution with enhanced OpenText eDOCS InfoCenter solutions

OpenText™ eDOCS Cloud Editions (CE) 22.4 brings a number of new user collaboration and features to the OpenText InfoCenter interface. These exciting enhancements help users and improve user productivity and business processes within eDOCS and can be leveraged both in desktop and mobile browsers without any additional configurations or intermediary software.

OpenText eDOCS InfoCenter

What’s new in OpenText eDOCS?

The eDOCS InfoCenter interface has added Microsoft Outlook contact integration. This new feature improves the user experience and increases policy and governance enforcement and compliance. It allows users to send links, documents, references and multiple documents as a zip file to internal and external users. This powerful new collaboration tool adds to the current capabilities within InfoCenter and eDOCS by allowing users access their Outlook contact address lists from within the InfoCenter interface. In addition, Outlook integration places any content sent via InfoCenter into the Outlook sent item folder for e-mail filing, review or governance.

2. OpenText Core Signature integration

More integration adds OpenText Core Signature to eDOCS to increase productivity and save users and client’s time. This integration can be executed directly from the InfoCenter interface to your Core signature instance for remote execution of documents, contracts and other related legal matters requiring electronic signature. This increases the interoperability between eDOCS and the Open Text Core system.

3. User InfoCenter configuration saved across browsers and machines

With a hybrid work environment now the norm, it is becoming extremely important that users experience the same platform interface regardless of where they log in or what device they are using. The new InfoCenter feature that retains user preferences for tile view, save behavior, primary library logins and remote library connections enables successful hybrid work and boosts user satisfaction and adoption of the eDOCS InfoCenter interface.

4. Regional configuration to use specific local libraries when InfoCenter is deployed in a global multi-library environment

Solve your regional and multinational architecture and governance issues by segmenting your eDOCS architecture to your firm and enterprise requirements. The new regional configuration architecture allows administrator to set up a single RESTAPI on a single server and isolate locations, business units, and user groups to a specific InfoCenter instance attached to specific or multiple libraries controlled by that RESTAPI. This architecture is based on a FQDN subdomain to secure each regional subdomain for security, regional regulations, or individual administration by law firms.

Want to learn more about what’s new in OpenText eDOCS?