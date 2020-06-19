Empower your remote workforce with OpenText Anywhere on Microsoft Azure

With the recent increase in remote and home-based workers, organizations must now manage key applications and secure their remote workforce in a rapid and cost-effective way.

Better availability

Your remote employees need access to the same information, the same applications and the same (or better) functionality as their office-based colleagues. By migrating your OpenText™ Information Management solutions to Microsoft Azure — which is available in 140 countries with more data centers in 61 regions — your data and applications are available to your teams, wherever they are in the world, home or office.

Scale your software

Previously, you may have restricted business applications to the internal network at your office, but things are different now. A significant portion of the workforce must now access these apps through the web, and potentially even from their personal devices.

So how can you grant access to business-critical applications without downloading it to devices over the internal network?

The answer is simple: Accommodate the size of your remote workforce and customer base by using a public cloud platform like Azure to dynamically scale your software.

A cloud you can trust

To cope with the rising remote workforce, businesses are rushing to protect themselves from security risks using piecemeal solutions. However, this fragmented approach isn’t giving them complete visibility over potential threats. For this reason, cybersecurity attacks on companies have never been more frequent than they are now.

With Azure, you can have complete trust in your cloud, backed by an over a $1 billion USD investment in security R&D, 3,500 cybersecurity experts actively monitoring your business assets, and advanced AI that detects and responds to threats in realtime. The Azure platform also proactively safeguards your data using over 90 compliance offerings that support the regional and country-specific requirements, as well as those of industries, including healthcare, government, and finance.

More value from your investments

Building on the strategic co-innovation of OpenText solutions for Microsoft, OpenText Anywhere on Microsoft Azure enables you to seamlessly integrate with other Microsoft programs like Office 365, Teams, and Active Directory so you can create a consistent experience across your on-premise and cloud technologies. You can also enhance your investment with business analytics, API, and AI services from Microsoft to support smarter and more agile business decisions.

Today, there are 12 OpenText Information Management solutions certified for deployment on Azure as a managed service, including OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Extended ECM. These content services are critical to accelerating productivity, improving governance, and maintaining control of enterprise content. And, with over 26 Carbonite offerings for Azure, you can easily migrate workloads and backup endpoints to protect your business’ data in the cloud with minimal risk and zero downtime.

A catered approach to your Information Management strategy will take the pressure off your IT team, safeguard your company, and improve employee productivity all around.

Are you ready to build organizational resilience with scalable Information Management technologies deployed in the cloud? Get in touch to discuss your migration strategy.