Court Dismisses IBM’s Breach of Contract Claim Against Micro Focus Finding the Claim to Lack Merit

Photo of Mark Barrenechea Mark BarrenecheaJune 9, 2023
1 minute read

As I wrote earlier, IBM brought a lawsuit against Micro Focus alleging breach of contract and copyright infringement by Micro Focus Enterprise Suite products.

Here is the blog I posted as to the technical aspects of the meritless claim.

We confidently asserted then that IBM’s claims are legally and factually without merit. With respect to the breach of contract claim, the Judge now agrees with us. The Southern District of New York has just issued an Order, dismissing the breach of contract claim altogether. In so doing, the Judge ruled that IBM’s contract claim was deficient and lacked legal merit. We will now advance to demonstrate that the remaining IBM claim is without merit.

OpenText is out-innovating IBM, so IBM’s chosen path is to litigate rather than innovate. I truly hope IBM stops this approach, sure to fail, and redirects these “investment dollars” to R&D; that is what an innovator would do. That is what OpenText is doing. 

To our valued customers, I apologize for the distraction that IBM alone has created. We 100% stand behind our Enterprise Suite products, and we, along with you, look forward to advancing your digital transformation strategies through innovation with our products.

Mark J. Barrenechea
OpenText CEO & CTO  

Mark Barrenechea
1 minute read
Photo of Mark Barrenechea

Mark Barrenechea

Mark J. Barrenechea is OpenText's CEO & CTO. A prominent thought leader, he has extensive experience in information technology and his vision is to enable the digital world to help transform organizations.

